Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media, and mobile payment app, WeChat has officially banned its users in India to send and receive messages. Developed by Chinese technology major, Tencent, WeChat has finally stopped its operation in India from today.

The development has come as after the Indian government banning 50 apps developed by Chinese companies including Tencent and ByteDance amidst India-China standoff along the line of actual control (LAC).

'Pursuant to Indian law we are unable to offer you WeChat at this time'

As per a report in Entrackr, other apps like TikTok were entirely banned and were removed from Google Playstore. But the existing user of WeChat was sending and receiving messages even after the announcement of the ban by the Indian government.

It was finally on Saturday, the app stopped functioning. In communication with its users, WeChat said, "Pursuant to Indian law we are unable to offer you WeChat at this time. We value each of our users, and data security and privacy are of utmost importance to us. We are engaging with relevant authorities and hope to be able to resume service in the future." Many of its users were automatically logged out from the WeChat app and reported the same on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Huge issue for Chinese national working in India

The ban will hugely impact many Chinese nationals working in India as it was a de facto line of communication for them to talk to their relatives in China and even for official work. One of the Chinese professionals said, "We weren't affected by the ban of TikTok or any other apps but the absence of WeChat will hamper our social and professional communications in India. Since we don't use email for official communication, we have been cut off from our headquarters based in China."

Other lite versions of banned apps include HAGO Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, and VFY Lite, Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, and Viva Video Lite. However, the Parallel Space Lite and some other lite apps are still available for download on the Play store.