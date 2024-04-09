MC Stan announced on social media that he would quit rapping. The Bigg Boss 16 winner deleted the post within hours of making the shocking announcement. Stan took to his social media to share the news of him quitting rapping but later deleted the post. Stan's announcement took social media by a storm and left his fans heart-broken.

"Mein rap chodhne wala hoon," he wrote in his Instagram. However, the post is not visible on his social media page anymore. MC Stan enjoys a massive fan following. The rapper who hails from the slums in Mumbai is an example of an underdog's success story. Last month, the rapper's youtube account was hacked. MC revealed that he was sleeping when he woke up at 3 and saw that a live session was going on through his youtube account.

Stan revealed that he was quite shocked and so was his manager. The duo couldn't rest or bat an eyelid for almost 12 hrs. He added that even at 4 in the morning, there were 25k people watching it love. He revealed that he had been logged out of his own account. He added that even though he had heard of this happening to people, it was only when it happened to him that he realised how much it hurts. He revealed that he felt his hardwork of 6 years was gone and would have to start from scratch.

MC Stan made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey. The rapper known for his uber cool style and diamond and platinum jewelry became a household name with his one-liners and humours on BB 16. Stan also became one of Salman's favourites of the season.