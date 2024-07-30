Japanese scientists from the University of Fukui have discovered a potential link between fatty acid metabolites in umbilical cord blood and the development of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms in children. The study, published on July 29, 2024, in the journal Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, has significant implications for early autism diagnosis and intervention. ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects learning capability and social behavior. The exact causes of ASD remain unclear, but evidence points to neuroinflammation as a major risk factor.

Several studies on mice have linked polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and their metabolites during pregnancy with ASD risk. PUFA metabolites regulated by the cytochrome P450 (CYP) affect fetal development in mice, causing impairments closely linked to ASD symptoms. However, it was unclear if the same was true for humans, necessitating further investigation. The research team hypothesized that the dynamics of CYP-PUFA metabolites during the fetal period would influence ASD symptoms and difficulties with daily functioning in children after birth.

CYP metabolism forms both epoxy fatty acids (EpFAs), which have anti-inflammatory effects, and dihydroxy fatty acids, or 'diols,' which have inflammatory properties, explained Professor Hideo Matsuzaki from the Research Center for Child Mental Development, University of Fukui. The study analyzed the CYP-PUFA levels in 200 neonatal umbilical cord blood samples. They identified one compound in cord blood with strong implications for ASD severity, namely 11,12- dihydroxyeicosatrienoic acids (diHETrE).

The levels of diHETrE -- an arachidonic acid-derived diol -- in cord blood at birth significantly impacted subsequent ASD symptoms in children and were also associated with impaired adaptive functioning, Matsuzaki said. He added that inhibiting diHETrE metabolism during pregnancy might be a promising avenue for preventing ASD traits in children, although more research will be needed in this regard.

This discovery could lead to early diagnostics and interventions, potentially improving outcomes for children with ASD. The study emphasizes the importance of prenatal factors in ASD development. Higher levels of diHETrE in newborn blood are linked to increased ASD symptoms. The study involved analyzing umbilical cord blood from 200 children. Early detection of ASD through blood tests could enhance intervention strategies.

Over the past few decades, awareness regarding ASD has increased, especially regarding its prevalence and effect on the lives of people diagnosed with ASD. However, several aspects related to ASD are not well understood, leaving much to be explored. Although the exact causes of ASD are unclear, currently available evidence points to neuroinflammation as a major factor. Several studies in mouse models of ASD have hinted at the importance of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and their metabolites during pregnancy in playing a key role in ASD development.

The study's findings provide a promising avenue for early detection and intervention in ASD. By identifying a potential biomarker for autism at birth, it opens up the possibility for earlier intervention and potentially new strategies for preventing or mitigating ASD traits. However, more research is needed to fully understand the implications of these findings and to develop effective strategies for ASD prevention and treatment. The University of Fukui continues to conduct cutting-edge research in this field, contributing to our understanding of ASD and paving the way for future breakthroughs.