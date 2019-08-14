Umar Ashraf known as @umarashraf on Instagram is a 24-year-old entrepreneur who has made his fortune with smart investments and risk management in the stock market. His secret to success is simple. Never give up and always be a student to the game.

Ashraf was introduced to trading stocks very early on in his life. The result of that gave him a competitive approach. Starting from nothing Ashraf was able to learn how to make smart decisions with the investments he was making. His risk management skills gave him an edge because Ashaf knew how to read the markets. His passion for trading in the market let him understand the nuances of modern-day trading and risk management.

Ashraf considers himself a "forever learning student", he is also eager to come up with new and up-to-date trading and risk management strategies to help him and his clients flourish in the stock industry. His knowledge, hunger and determination to turn opportunities into new and existing investments has contributed to his recent achievements.

Ashraf prides himself on helping others learn how to trade through his most recent venture, Stock Market Lab. This educational platform has become widely popular among users online. As a result, Ashraf has been able to help thousands of people learn the ins and outs of the stock market.

Ashraf has also been able to leverage his fun lifestyle to become a widely recognized Instagram personality. He currently has over 80,000 followers.

