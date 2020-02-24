Love the funny, cute or romantic tik tok videos? Well, you are not alone! Millions of people worldwide are going crazy over these videos that are viable online on Tik Tok @theclaybrown.If you love watching them then you are probably a fan of Clay & Felicia Brown. Yes! It's the tiktok couple that is taking the internet by a storm! Kids, teenagers, and even older generations are completely crazy about this couple and their engaging videos on tik tok. With so many followers worldwide, these guys plan on making more and more videos in the future too and reach out to more people from every corner of the world. But what makes them so famous? Why does so many people stay glued to their channel? How did it all start? Let's find out!

In a recent interview, both Clay and Felicia were quite candid about their life, struggles and the journey to such stardom. Even though it seems easy, it wasn't. There have been so many that they went through, both as individuals as well as a couple. After a lot of struggle and hardship, they finally took the first step towards realizing their dream of being a tik tok star when their video got countless views from various parts of the world. Gradually they kept making more such interesting videos and people kept showering their unconditional love on them and Clay &Felicia became the star that they are today!

The journey of life

While talking about their life, Clay opened up about their love story too, which started right when he met Felicia at America after she left her hometown for the grand American Dream! He also said that both of them never expected so much love and passion from their fans. All these showerings of love motivate them to keep going and finding it within themselves to keep creating such videos that make people feel entertained at all times

.At another Press release, Felicia was found saying that, making the type of videos that they do,mostly comes completely naturally to them. This is mainly because they themselves are extremely energetic and fun individuals who love to use comedy for expressing their thoughts and concerns. And being able to do what they love, in the company of each other is what makes this journey so incredible.

Giving back to the community

Another impressive thing about this couple is that they are not just here for the fame, they also want to do something for the community that has given them so much love and respect.

Even though they are already famous globally @ClayAndFeli, the journey has just begun. It can be hoped that they will come up with thousands of more such videos that will intrigue us and keep us hooked!