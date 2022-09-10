Once a prince is now the King. The new King Charles III gave his first speech to the nation, setting the ground for how he wants the people of UK and governments of all the other nations to perceive his public life henceforth. In ways more than one, he lay emphasis on continuity, pledging to carrying forward the priorities of service set by Queen Elizabeth II.

On Queen Elizabeth...

Not forgetting to mention his mother Queen Elizabeth at the beginning of the speech itself, King Charles III said, "Queen Elizabeth's was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today." Thereby the King clearly stated that he vows to follow in his mother's footsteps when it came to serving as the head of the monarchy and his lifelong commitment to the new role.

Service to the Commonwealth Nations

King Charles referenced the Queen's pledge to the people of all Commonwealth countries in 1947. One of the big tasks lying ahead of him are to keep the Commonwealth together and united. "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

Queen Elizabeth II was 25 when she took the reign, while Charles is 73. By mentioning, "throughout the remaining time God grants me," King Charles clearly specified that he does not have the time that his mother had to serve the nation, who took over at exceptionally young age and went onto live for a wholesome 96 years.

He'll stay the same, his duties will change

The big change in his title and duties will alongside bring about a huge shift in his priorities. The King stated at the outset that his new role will in no way dilute the importance of charities that he has always been a part of, although he might not be able to devote the same amount of time. "My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."

Moving beyond race and religion, beliefs and backgrounds

In societies and regimes, cultures and countries becoming increasingly polarised, he promised, to the approval of many, to look beyond race and religion. "In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. Whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

Recognition and respect of a diverse society is what the world needs. And Charles, even as Prince, had shown remarkable interest in different countries, faiths, religions apart from the Church of England, to which he personally subscribes.

On William and Kate, Harry & Meghan

Not forgetting to mention any of his children, Charles announced new roles for his son William, whom he had Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, who is now The Princess of Wales. As for Harry and Meghan, he expressed his love and best wishes for the couple, "as they continue to build their lives overseas."