In the times of Tinder, it's heart-warming tales like these that restore the new generation's faith in true love. And how legendary love stories can exist in war torn nations and outside of the world of fiction and fables.

Through official account of Ukrainian Parliament, Twitter users were treated to a very special love story from Lysychansk. A nurse from there who had lost both legs on a Russian mine, got married in Lviv. "On March 27, Victor and Oksana were coming back home, when a Russian mine exploded. The man was not injured, but Oksana's both legs were torn off by the explosion." The couple got married at a hospital in Lviv, where the woman is also preparing for prosthetic surgery. Heart-warming applause and congratulatory greetings followed.

When social media was all things positivity

Instead of complimenting, many chose to salute the couple and their undying love. "I think, there will be many difficulties in life, but I am confident that they can surpass with pure love. Wish all the best for this couple," wrote a user, echoing the sentiments and thoughts of many. In times of war and hatred, we need examples of humanity, love and hope. "Heart-breaking for what happened with her but mesmerising love story," wrote another one. "True love, conquers all. They will be very happy together. My best wishes to them both," said a post, as another woman posted, how the nurse was the luckiest girl in the world.

In the video now gone viral for all the right reasons, the nurse can be seen sharing her first dance with her husband. The newlyweds, Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv, can be seen sharing their first dance at a hospital ward in Lviv. The couple, both 23 years old, never imagined that they would get to live this moment. The groom can be seen joyfully carrying his happy bride in his arms while twirling to a number as the onlookers cheer on. In a hospital ward in Lviv, newlyweds Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv, are finally sharing their first wedding dance. For the couple, both 23 years old, at one point in time, this is a moment that almost never happened. But then it did.