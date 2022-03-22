Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka will play the female lead in director Anudeep K.V.'s upcoming film, tentatively titled 'SK20', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, one of the firms producing the film, on Monday said, "A beautiful angel has just Landed to mesmerise! Team #SK20 welcomes actress Maria Ryaboshapka on board as female lead."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan too welcomed the actress on Twitter. He tweeted, "Welcome Maria Ryaboshapka."

The film, which is being shot in single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

This out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of veteran producer D. Ramanaidu, who is known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Vasantha Maligai') and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.