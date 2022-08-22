Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in Anudeep KV's upcoming bilingual film, 'Prince', featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that she has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Ryaboshapka said, "Finally wrapped the shoot (of) our 'Prince'. Excited to see Sivakartikeyan sir's charisma on screen."

The film, which was being shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

This out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of the veteran producer D. Ramanaidu, who was known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Vasantha Maligai'), and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

The film, which was originally supposed to release on August 31 this year, is now scheduled to hit screens for Deepawali this year.