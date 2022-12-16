Bullying is frowned upon but often ignored. A shocking incident came to the fore from a kindergarten in Bengaluru. A boy studying in UKG in a private school in east Jalahalli was allegedly assaulted by his classmate for several months. When the father of his son confronted the mother of his son's classmate, things took an unexpected turn.

The father of the boy who was bullied alleged that his son was beaten up by the other boy for nearly five months. The matter had been taken up with the teacher as well, but to no avail. The boy continued to get bullied.

The father then approached the mother of his son's classmate and advised the boy not to hit his son. Upon this, the woman allegedly started yelling and hurling abuses at the man before she stormed off. But on December 12, the complainant and his wife were walking towards their car after dropping off their child and were attacked.

"As we came near the parking lot, the mother of the boy with two men came near us. They began abusing me. One of the men began hitting me on my face. Then, using a wooden log, the man hit me on my left shoulder and I fell down. Then he kicked me in the stomach. By then, passersby rushed towards us and rescued me. The accused persons left the place after warning me. I was admitted to a private hospital for the injuries sustained," the complainant said.

The man registered a complaint against the woman and the male attackers with the police. The woman has been summoned to appear for investigation. The identity of the men is to be ascertained after questioning the woman.

The police have booked an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt,) 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (act with criminal intimidation).