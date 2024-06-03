In a significant breakthrough that could revolutionize the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, British researchers have developed an ultra-sensitive new blood test. This test can predict if the cancer will return years before it shows up on scans, potentially improving survival rates for millions of women worldwide.

Breast cancer is the most common form of the disease globally, with 2.26 million women diagnosed in 2020 and 685,000 deaths in the same year, according to Breast Cancer UK. The new blood test, developed by a team of researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) London, could be a game-changer in the fight against this pervasive disease.

The test works by detecting traces of the DNA of the tumour before the full relapse. In a trial conducted on 78 patients with different types of early breast cancer, the test was found to be 100 per cent accurate at predicting which patients would see their cancer return.

Unprecedented Accuracy and Potential for Early Intervention

This level of accuracy is unprecedented and could potentially save countless lives by enabling earlier intervention and treatment. The trial involved the test searching for 1,800 mutations in the patient's blood, which are released by cancer cells. These circulating tumour DNA were found in 11 women, all of whom saw their cancer relapse. No other women saw their cancer return, demonstrating the test's accuracy.

On average, the blood test detected cancer 15 months before symptoms appeared or the illness showed up on scans. The earliest detection was 41 months, a significant lead time that could allow for life-saving treatment to be administered.

Lead researcher Dr Isaac Garcia-Murillas, from the ICR, highlighted the importance of this development. He explained that breast cancer cells can remain in the body after surgery and other treatments, but there can be so few of these cells that they are undetectable on follow-up scans.

Laying the Groundwork for Better Post-Treatment Monitoring

However, they can cause patients to relapse many years after their initial treatment. The study, which tested blood samples at the point of diagnosis, then again following surgery and chemotherapy, and repeated the process every three months for the next year and every six months for the next five years, lays the groundwork for better post-treatment monitoring and potentially life-extending treatment.

Dr Simon Vincent, director of research, support and influencing at Breast Cancer Now - which part-funded the study - said: Early detection is one of our greatest weapons against breast cancer and these initial findings, which suggests new tests could be able to detect signs of breast cancer recurrence over a year before symptoms emerge, are incredibly exciting.

Though acknowledging that the research was still in its early stages, he said catching breast cancer recurrence earlier means treatment is much more likely to destroy the cancer and stop it spreading to other parts of the body and becoming incurable.

This development is a significant step forward in the fight against breast cancer. It builds on the historical efforts of researchers worldwide to improve early detection and treatment of the disease. For instance, the discovery of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes in the mid-1990s revolutionized our understanding of breast cancer risk. Women with mutations in these genes have a significantly higher risk of developing breast cancer, and this knowledge has led to more personalized screening and prevention strategies.

The new blood test represents a similar leap forward. By detecting cancer recurrence at a much earlier stage, it could enable more effective treatment and potentially save lives. As the research progresses, it is hoped that this test could become a standard part of post-treatment monitoring for breast cancer patients, significantly improving survival rates and quality of life for millions of women worldwide.