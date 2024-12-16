As many as 21 universities across the country have been declared as fake by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and state governments and Union Territory administrations have been directed to take action against the management of these institutes.

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the UGC has identified these universities as "fake," and students have been cautioned against taking admission in these institutes.

As per the list provided by the UGC on its website, out of these 21 fake universities, a maximum number of eight such institutes are functioning in Delhi and four in Uttar Pradesh. Other universities are working in Kerala, West Bengal, and Andra Pradesh (two each) Maharashtra, Pundichary, and Karnatka (one each).

When asked whether any legal action has been taken against the fake university owners, the Minister said that maintenance of law and order is a subject matter of the respective State Government and Union Territory.

"Accordingly, the Central Government has requested to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territory Administration to take legal action for closure of these institutions and take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as "Universities," awarding degrees, and using the word "University" with their name.

"It was also requested to inform the Central Government /UGC if there are other fake universities functioning in their states/UTs that are not included in the UGC list of fake universities," the Minister said.

Action taken against these fake universities

The Minister said that apart from issuing public notices for general awareness through social media and the UGC website to caution the general public, students, parents, and other stakeholders, many steps have been taken by the UGC/ Government against such fake Universities.

The Minister of Education informed that legal actions, including FIRs and show-cause notices, have been initiated. State and UT administrations have been urged to close these institutions and prosecute those responsible for misleading students and awarding invalid degrees. The UGC has also called for vigilance in identifying other such fraudulent institutions.

"The Government, as well as the UGC, have requested the Chief Secretaries of all State/UT Governments to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as "Universities", awarding degrees and using the word "University" with their name," the Minister said.

"FIRs have been lodged against several self-styled institutions/universities. Show causes notices/warning notices have also been issued to unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees," the minister said.