The first day of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar, falls on March 22 this year. The day, which is celebrated as the New Year's Day, is known as Ugadi or Yugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The term Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga," or age, and "adi," or beginning, and hence it is called as "the beginning of a new age." Taking an oil bath, wearing new clothes, performing special poojas, preparing sweets and going to temples are part of Ugadi festival. While people are busy celebrating Ugadi with their family members, here's how the popular Telegu stars celebrate the new year. Have a look.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, who is at present basking in the glory after his film 'RRR' won the Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu', is all set to celebrate Ugadi with much enthusiasm. The actor, who is soon going to be a dad, will spend his new year with his family. Last year on this occasion, Ram Charan had launched the poster of his film 'Acharya'.

Allu Arjun

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun celebrates Ugadi with his family members. In 2019, the actor had shared videos of his children celebrating the festival with his fans that had gone viral.

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu ensures that he wishes his fans on this day and has taken to his social media account to wish them a Happy Ugadi! "Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness!." he tweeted.

Nagarjuna

Actor Nagarjuna is also quite active on social media and makes sure to wish his fans on special days, including Ugadi.

Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu also celebrates Ugadi with great enthusiasm and wishes fans on Ugadi. Earlier, he had also made video messages for fans on this special occasion.