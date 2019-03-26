Enigmatic, controversial and mercurial UFC star Conor McGregor has called it quits from mixed martial arts. McGregor, who was the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, tweeted: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

According to reports, McGregor could now be set to appear at Wrestlemania. The Irishman has been linked with a switch to WWE and could appear at the 35th instalment of Wrestlemania next month, The Mirror reports.

The combative Irishman has not taken the ring since October 2018 when he conceded the match to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Following the match, he was slapped with a suspension for six months as he was involved in a series of brawls which spread into the crowd. Nurmagomedov had also received sanctions and was banned for nine months.

In an interesting turn of things, the Irishman made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show just hours before making this shock announcement. Well, on the show he had beamed that he was eager to walk into the ring and be involved in feuds again.

After the announcement, UFC president Dana White said that it was 'sensible' decision and that it "makes sense" that the 30-year-old called it quits at this point in order to focus on his other business ventures which are flourishing.

"He has been so fun to watch," White said via ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it."

It has been a career which has never been short of colour or controversy. During the FIFA World Cup last year, he attended the World Cup final in Moscow as a special guest of Russian president Vladimir Putin. He then posted a photo with him and hailed Putin as"one of the greatest leaders of our time."

Earlier this month, he was nabbed in Florida for stealing the phone of a fan who was trying to click his photo.