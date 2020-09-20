The district of Udupi on Sunday has been hit by floods after relentless downpour along with coastal Karnataka and other parts of the state. Due to the torrential rains, the district has required the assistance of NDRF and SDRF in conducting rescue operations in low-lying areas.

The famous Sri Krishna Mutt premises was also flooded overnight. Udupi, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada and other areas in Karnataka are flood-hit as well, one death has so far been reported from Dakshina Kannada.

250 SDRF personnel deployed in Udupi

According to citizens recounting the incidents, this is one of the worst floods in the last 40 years that the district of Udupi has faced. Many places such as —Alevoor, Gundibailu, Puttige, Bailakere, Kalsanka, Adi Udupi, Koodavoor and Kinnimulki are among the worst-affected areas.

With the Swarna river overflowing, the Baje dam which supplies drinking water to the district has also reached its limit. For the first time the reservoir's water level has reached 10.5 metres, as the pumps have stopped working, no water is being supplied to the district. This has been the state since early Sunday morning.

The Karnataka CM's office said that CM Yediyurappa had asked district authorities to take all measures necessary and to carry out rescue operations at the earliest in Udupi.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a statement, "As soon as I received the news from the district administration about the rains, nearly 250-member SDRF team was sent late last night from the state. Already 200 people have been rescued. The NDRF team will also join the rescue work. We have requested a helicopter for rescue operations and discussions have been held with revenue minister on this."

The NDRF is expected to join the relief work from Mangaluru. The Udupi DC Jagdish has said people in need of help can call 1077 for assistance and rescue.