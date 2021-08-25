People were forced to stay inside their homes during the lockdown, which had a significant impact on their lives. Individuals felt bored because they were cut off from their social lives, had no outings, and had no physical activity. During this period, when people were less likely to go out on trips, to gyms, cafés, malls, and other places, Udit Shah, the founder of Samphion had the idea of establishing something that would help people reconnect with their social lives while also helping them maintain their health and lifestyle.

He was always curious about how dating apps worked and if they could be improved and differentiated from existing apps as well as the traditional dating system. He brainstormed about existing platforms and how a new concept could be launched to help people stay connected even during times of lockdown.

After a lot of brainstorming and rigorous market research, he came up with the idea of establishing India's first-ever health and lifestyle dating app. On June 7th, 2021, the app was originally released on Google Playstore!

He launched Samphion, an app with 16 profiles to pick from, including swimming, dancing, Zumba, yoga, meditation, and more.

He introduced this app to the market with 16 different profiles, but he also made it possible for users to keep in touch with the people they like in a unique way.

The main goal of this app's launch was to give individuals a reason to connect and spend time together because when people share common interests, they share experiences and information.

He also made sure that the privacy of the app's users is protected. For example, the app has features such as incentivizing users, not allowing anyone to take screenshots, and if someone wants to log in to their apps with their phone number, they will receive two different verification tags: one that says "verified" and the other that says "samphionister."

He wanted to create the app as a trustworthy Dating product by inculcating features related to the privacy and security of end-users. This is also one of the reasons why it is unique, it not only protects people's privacy but also increases their desire to utilize it.