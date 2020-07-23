A shocking accident has surfaced, where four members of a family of five were reported missing on Thursday, July 23 after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kaghote Nallah in Jammu division.

Body of the fifth member was recovered today, according to official sources. The family was on way from Jandrore to Chenani.

The SDPO Ramnagar said, "One body has been recovered. Search for others underway. Water flow in the river is very strong making search & rescue operation difficult."

The family was travelling from Langa Ramnagar to Udhampur after which their car went missing. The authorities suspected that it fell in the Nallah which was deep.

Family identified, search operation underway

Soon after which search operations were launched during which the body of one of the family members was recovered. The body was identified as Mohan Lal of Jindari who was found in Naghote Nallah.

Four family members which include the wife and three children of the deceased. The searches of the rest of the family is still underway.

The Kashmiriyat reported the deceased, identified as Mohan Lal (40), son of Bhagat Ram of village Jindrari, was accompanied by his wife Rekha Devi (30) and their three minor children namely Pooja Devi (8), Mukesh Bhagat (10) and Naksh Bhagat (3), who are also feared to have died in the mishap and drowned in the Nallah.