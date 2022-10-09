Back in June this year, when Eknath Shinde spearheaded the revolt against Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, the battle immediately went to courts and the Election Commission. Ever since each faction has been asserting that it is the 'real Sena,' while staking claim over the party symbol.

In a move strongly contested by both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray led camps, the Election Commission of India on Saturday directed both the rival factions to not use Shiv Sena's name and bow & arrow symbol.

The EC's decision comes ahead of upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll, where both camps were looking at banking on the party name and symbol. The interim order has been issued over the claims made by rival factions for control of the organisation.

The apex poll body has asked both to suggest three name choices for their groups by October 10. It has further asked them to suggest as many free symbols.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party 'Shiv Sena' and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," says the EC order.

Who says what?

The EC order has received flak from Uddhav Thackeray camp which will try to retain and bank on the original name. Former mayor of Thane Naresh Mhaske, belonging to the Shinde camp, has called the order "neutral" and also said that they are consulting legal experts to secure the bow and arrow symbol for themselves. "Our fight will continue," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai called the order, "unexpected and unimaginable." He added, "The EC is a quasi-judicial authority. It is one of the main pillars of democracy. They have not heard the case properly. We had no chance for argument. We are checking our legal options."