Uber drivers across cities, where Uber is operating, are following strict safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post that went viral, an Uber driver can be seen driving a car with a 'Please do not touch' plastic film spread between the front and rear seats of a car to avoid all possible human contact while driving a cab. Uber has updated the list of safety measures the company is taking to fight the pandemic.

Uber had confirmed that it started operating from May 4 in select regions. The firm was quoted as saying, "If you must travel, Uber is ready to serve residents in these zones from Monday, May 4, 2020. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app."

Uber can only be booked through the Uber app. In the green zone, Uber recommends that not more than two riders should travel in a single ride at a time, besides the driver. No one is allowed to sit next to the driver while travelling.

Uber says that it is always there to help people with difficult times that the world is reeling under. Its driver-partners are providing essential services and are at the frontlines. Recently the company stated that it will provide essentials to people by delivering essential goods to tens of thousands at their doorsteps.

Uber stated that the company is stepping up safety standards on its platform for riders and drivers by launching a comprehensive set of measures. A mandatory education video course for both drivers and riders is on the company's list.

Educational videos that talk about standard operating procedures for vehicle disinfection and other COVID-19 related safety protocols are shared with drivers. The drivers have to watch these videos before taking up trips so that they are able to follow the safety protocols laid down by the company.

An in-app COVID-19 Resources hub is about to be launched for drivers where they can find the latest safety information and other resources for driving during the pandemic.

Uber is only operating in green and orange zones and it confirmed that it won't be operating in red zones for now.