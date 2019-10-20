The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made tremendous progress in building infrastructure and pavilions for Expo 2020 Dubai, much ahead of the Gulf state's prestigious event that would open exactly after a year.

The one-year countdown to the mega event, in which 192 countries will participate to showcase their cutting-edge technology to the world, has already started on October 20. Dubai will also have a chance to showcase their achievements to a large audience from different parts of the world.

The mega event is expected to attract about 25 million visitors over a period of six months to the prestigious venue, which is spread across 4.38 square kilometres in Dubai South economic zone, close to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Major countries from different continents, including India, China, New Zealand, Pakistan, France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Oman, have already announced their major participation and work is progressing in building their pavilions.

The UAE has been working on the mega event, which is being conducted every five years in one of the winning countries, for the last six years with sizable investment.

Latest Innovations

Multilateral organisations, businesses and highly reputed educational institutions will come together to showcase real-life solutions to the most pressing issues faced by the people around the world and visitors have access to all the latest innovations and breakthroughs during the event.

The global exhibition, which is conducted with the theme of connecting minds, creating the future, is expected to attract leading innovators from across the world, according to media reports.

Dubai event is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (Measa) region and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation in the 168 history of World Expo.

The UAE on Sunday launched a series of simultaneous entertainment events in seven emirates to keep abreast of the event for another 12 months. Live shows will be held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi as well as several other entertainment programmes will be conducted downtown Dubai.

These events will offer a window into the once-in-a-lifetime celebration that awaits from October 20, 2020, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, told local newspapers. "The next 12 months will see us put the finishing touches to ensure an exceptional World Expo," he said.