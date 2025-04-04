UAE-Based MGX Makes a $2 Billion Investment in Crypto Giant Binance

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has secured a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi-based technology investment firmMGX. This placement, made in stablecoins, marks the single largest investment in a digital asset company, the largest crypto-funded investment (including stablecoins), and the first institutional investment in Binance.

The investment comes at a time when institutional interest in digital assets is on the rise, yet few deals have reached this scale. MGX's commitment to Binance not only reinforces the exchange's dominant position in the crypto industry but also highlights the UAE's growing role as a key player in the global blockchain and digital finance ecosystem.

MGX's investment is nearly double the total value of all crypto VC deals made between investors and digital asset firms in the past month. According to a report by The TIE, 137 cryptocurrency companies raised a combined $1.11 billion in funding last month—an amount now dwarfed by MGX's $2 billion investment in Binance.

The Largest Digital Asset-Focused Investment

This landmark investment represents a major step in accelerating cryptocurrency adoption and reinforcing blockchain technology's role in global finance. It further cements Binance's leadership in the evolving crypto landscape while showcasing MGX's commitment to advancing AI-powered blockchain solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the tokenized digital economy.

According to Binance CEO Richard Teng, MGX's investment "is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection."

Teng, who previously served as CEO of the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), played a pivotal role in establishing one of the world's first crypto regulatory frameworks. His expertise in regulatory strategy has been instrumental in shaping Binance's compliance approach.

As of March 13, 2025, Binance remains the world's largest crypto exchange, with cumulative trading volume surpassing $100 trillion. Trusted by over 260 million registered users across more than 100 countries, the platform offers a diverse range of cryptocurrency products and services, including trading, finance, education, payments, institutional services, Web3 features, research, and social impact initiatives. Binance's trading activity is equally impressive, boasting a nearly $20 billion spot trading volume and over $62 billion in derivatives trading volume in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

For MGX, this marks its first investment in a cryptocurrency firm. The Abu Dhabi-based investment giant focuses on accelerating the adoption and development of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. To achieve this, MGX has forged world-leading partnerships in the UAE and globally while investing in sectors where AI can drive large-scale economic impact—from software, semiconductors, and infrastructure to life sciences, physical AI, and tech-enabled services.

MGX's investment in Binance reflects the company's commitment to advancing blockchain's transformative potential in digital finance. As Ahmed Yahia, MGX's Managing Director and CEO, stated: "As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater."

"Binance has long been a driving force in cryptocurrency innovation, from exchange technology and tokenization to staking and payments. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and robust digital finance ecosystem," he added.

A Key Presence in the UAE

The UAE remains a crucial market for Binance. According to the press release announcing MGX's investment, the exchange already has a "substantial footprint" in the country. Recognizing the UAE as a hub for progressive digital asset regulation and innovation, Binance employs approximately 1,000 people—around 20% of its global workforce of 5,000—within the nation.

In April 2024, Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) issued a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license to Binance FZE, the exchange's Dubai-based subsidiary. Prior to this, Binance FZE had been operating under a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) license, which it secured in July 2023 from the financial regulator. With the new VASP license, Binance can now offer a broader range of digital asset exchange and trading services across the UAE.

Several months earlier, Binance's Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary also obtained a Financial Service Permission (FSP) from the FSRA in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in November 2022. This license allows Binance to provide custodial services to professional clients within the ADGM.