Goodyear and Assurance Intl. Limited (part of Satya Group established in 1974) have collaborated on a new line of vehicle lubricants that will be manufactured and distributed in India to complement Goodyear's much respected tyre portfolio in the country.

What it means for the end consumer?

More choice, primarily. Goodyear Lubricants is entering the aftermarket, which is already a crowded place, with tens of seasoned players. However, increasing awareness (of how important engine oil is for their vehicle) is driving consumers to continually explore for that perfect oil (type and grade) for their vehicles.

When is the official launch, and what does the product portfolio look like?

Expected to launch in November, the Goodyear Lubricants product line consists of a full range of lubricants for all sorts of vehicles ranging from motorcycles and cars to trucks, buses, and tractors. The product range from day one would comprise all imaginable vehicle fluids such engine oils (mineral, semi-synthetic, and synthetic), gear oils, brake oils, etc.

How is it different from other lubricants?

Assurance Intl. Limited claims that each product in the Goodyear lubricant lineup is designed to enhance performance, reliability, and longevity of vehicle powertrain and driveline components of both to passenger and commercial vehicles. The company adds that the entire Goodyear vehicle lubricant product line conforms to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards.

When can you buy it?

Not tomorrow, for sure. However, speaking to International Business Times, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Country Head, Sales Marketing & Operations at Assurance Intl. Limited–Goodyear Lubricants, did say that the company is aiming to achieve PAN India presence within the next six months.

It's worth noting that Mr. Sharma brings over 28 years of experience, including over 23 years at Shell, in stategic business planning, sales and brand marketing, trade marketing, and channel management across diverse business environments. He has been associated with MRF and RB as well.

Besides marketing and distribution, Assurance International Limited will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers.