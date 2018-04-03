A 68-year-old man has claimed that eating dark chocolate and grapes cured him of type 2 diabetes. Terry Kemp, from Bristol, the UK, was diagnosed with the disease after his weight went beyond 100 kilograms.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar. This happens when our body cells become insensitive to insulin and can be regulated by making some diet changes.

Kemp restricted his diet to a bar of 85 percent cocoa chocolate and 500 grams of red grapes every day, according to Deccan Chronicle. And this made him shed around 19 kilograms. Doctors also confirmed that he is cured of diabetes.

However, Kemp doesn't want to give false hope to people who are suffering from the disease as the diet may not work for others. He is also not sure exactly which food worked for him. "It could be the chocolate, it could be the grapes, or it could be both for all I know," Kemp was quoted as saying by The Sun.

If you think you have type 2 diabetes symptoms like drastic change in weight or excessive urination, it is always advised to seek doctors' help and get a proper diet.

However, food like citrus fruits, chickpeas, green leafy vegetables, and cinnamon are known to regulate type 2 diabetes.

According to diabetes.org.uk, more than five million people will have diabetes in the UK by 2025, if no action is taken to curb the rising numbers. Around 90 percent of patients are affected by type 2 diabetes, while 10 percent have type 1 diabetes. Others also suffer from rarer types of diabetes like MODI, monogenic and gestational diabetes.

