In a sudden blast in the sanitiser and hand wash unit in Tarapur area of Palghar in Maharashtra, two persons were reported to be killed, while one injured. The blast took place in one of the units involved in making hand sanitisers and hand washes.

With widening cases reported on the novel coronavirus spread, more number of hand sanitisers and hand wash products are in demand.

Sanitisers with high alcohol content are recommended by the doctors so as to maintain personal hygiene against the contagion.

Two killed in the blast

According to District Magistrate, the incident took place at around 11 am on Monday, 13 April, morning. Two workers who lost their lives in the blast have been identified as Vijay Pandurang Sawant and Sameer Shahbudeen Khwaja while another worker who is injured is Runal Prabhakar Rawat, a police official in Palghar informed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is worst-affected city by coronavirus. The city has reported 1,298 positive patients with 92 deaths so far. According to the recent data release by the Health Ministry, nearly 1,982 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra.