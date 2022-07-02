Commemorating India's 75 years of Independence, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force are jointly conducting a landmark cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The expedition commenced on Saturday.

The team comprises of 20 soldiers and air warriors and is led by two bright lady officers of the Army and the Air Force. Major Srishti Sharma of the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army and Squadron Leader Maneka of the Indian Air Force are leading the expedition.

Major Srishti is a second-generation officer who was awarded the Chief of Integrated Staff Commendation Card in 2019 for her contribution to various technical-based intelligence operations. Currently posted in Delhi, she was awarded the Vice Chief of Air Staff Commendation Card in 2021 for her contribution to air defense communication aspects during National events like Republic Day and Independence Day.

Spearheading the team from Indian Air Force is Squadron Leader Maneka who has served as the Logistics Officer in Bidar, Gwalior, and Devlali during her span of 10 yrs in service. Currently serving in Air Force Station Kalaikunda, she was awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Air Command Commendation Card in 2016 for her exceptional handling and speedy resolution of various logistics issues at Gwalior Air Force Station. She is an avid sports enthusiast and has taken part in a number of cycling expeditions organized by the Indian Air Force.

The expedition to Kargil War Memorial covers 1,600 km

The expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General M U Nair, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals, and Air Marshal R Radhish Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command from National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The cyclists will face the daunting task of covering 1600 km in 24 days, culminating at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 22 to commemorate, a fitting tribute to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War.

To interact with school children en route

The broader aim of the expedition will be to bolster the energy of the young Indians towards nationalism as the cyclists will be interacting with school children at various stages en route. They will act as a beacon to channelize the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the future leaders of the country.

The expedition will pedal its way through Punjab before entering Himachal Pradesh. The expedition will face insurmountable challenges against rising terrain and scarcity of oxygen when they progress towards Ladakh.

Preparation and training had commenced early on to prepare the team for this monumental challenge. The team had a graduated practice schedule which helped them build their endurance and stamina. Flagging in of the team at Drass will be carried out by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command.