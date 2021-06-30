A tragedy has stuck yesteryear South Indian actress Kavitha again. Just weeks after losing her son to Covid-19, the actress' has lost her husband to the pandemic.

Her husband Dasarath Raj passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday, 30 June. Their son Sanjay Roop had died on 16 June. He was in just thirties and his untimely death came as a big shock to her.

Before she recovered from his son's loss, Kavitha lost her husband. Her fans and well-wishers are sending her condolence messages.

Covid-19 Deaths in Kollywood

In 2021, Kollywood has lost many celebrities to Covid-19. Director G Ramachandran, Venkat Subha, Nellai Siva, writer Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja, and filmmaker KV Anand are some of the noted personalities who have been affected by the pandemic.

Who is Kavitha?

The 55-year old actress had played the lead roles in South movies between 1976-84. Her journey started with Telugu flick Siri Siri Muvva. Thereafter, she went on to work in over 300 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

NTR, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Sivakumar, Sivaji Ganeshan, Vijayakumar, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Sarath Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Sathyaraj, Vijayakanth, Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar, and Upendra are some of the big names of South Indian film industries with whom she shared the screen space.

In recent years, Kavitha has been working on television series in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Currently, her Tamil serial Endrendrum Punnagai (Oohalu Gusasalade in Telugu) is being aired on Zee Tamil.

She had joined the BJP in 2018.