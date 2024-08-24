Within two days, the Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government approved the voluntary retirement of two Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rank officers of the Jammu and Kashmir.

While one of them formally joined the BJP today, another one has yet not announce the political party he is going to join. Both the SSP rank officers are likely to contest the Assembly elections in Jammu district.

On Friday, the J&K government approved to the voluntary retirement of SSP Mohan Lal Bhagat, in relaxation of rules, with effect from August 20, 2024.

However, sanction has been accorded by the J&K Home Department with the condition that all liabilities and outstanding, if any, will be recovered from the officer.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the voluntary retirement of Mohan Lal, SSP, PID No KPS991788 with effect from August 20, 2024, in relaxation of rules, with the condition that all liabilities and outstanding, if any, shall be recovered from the officer," read an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Santosh D Vaidya.

Earlier on August 22, the J&K Home Department had accorded sanction to the voluntary retirement of Mohan Lal Kaith, JKPS, PID No.ARP-91 1350, with effect from August 31, 2024 (AN), in terms of Article 230 of the J&K Civil Service Regulation Volume I.

Within hours after his voluntary retirement approved SSP joined BJP

A day after the Home Department approved his voluntary retirement, SSP of J&K Police Mohan Lal Bhagat joined the BJP.

Mohan Lal Bhagat expressed his admiration for the party's discipline and vision. He lauded the Central leadership for the historic decision to revoke Article 370, describing it as a bold move that has transformed Kashmir from a region plagued by terrorism into a safe haven for tourists.

"Today, tourists can be seen clicking selfies at midnight in Lal Chowk—a testament to the security and peace brought about by the Modi government," Bhagat remarked.

Both officers are in touch with the BJP

Sources have revealed that two police officers, prior to their decision to leave their positions, were in discussions with the BJP about joining the party.

The BJP, which saw a significant decline in its vote share in the recent Parliamentary elections in the Jammu region, aims to recruit officers to boost its prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The two officers, who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, have a strong connection with the people in Marh and Akhnoor. The party believes that their involvement could enhance its chances in the Assembly elections.

While Mohan Lal Bhagat is likely to contest the Assembly election from the Akhnoor assembly seat, Mohan Lal Kaith will try his luck in the Marh assembly constituency. After the delimitation commission report, both constituencies have been reserved for the SCs.