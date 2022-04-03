Continuing attacks on non-locals, two residents of Pathankot Punjab were shot at and seriously injured by terrorists on Sunday evening in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official group of terrorists this evening attacked the duo, who are residents of Pathankot Punjab. Surinder Singh, the driver, and his conductor, Dheeraj Dutta, are running a truck ferrying chicken from different poultry farms in south Kashmir.

Surinder has a bullet injury on the left side of the chest and he has been referred to Srinagar's SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. Another Dheraj Dutta has injuries in the leg and is under treatment.

A case is being registered and massive searches are on to nab the terrorists, police said. Meanwhile, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the news of two non-locals shot at and injured by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama is highly condemnable and unacceptable.

Terror modules busted

Kashmir Police on Sunday busted two terror modules and arrested four terror associates of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, arrested people were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts.

"On a specific input security forces recovered one Chinese Grenade in Ashtango area of Bandipora along with terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat resident of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir resident of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan resident of Qazipora Bandipora and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession," police stated in an official statement.

Meanwhile, at a check post (naka) in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora district security forces arrested one terror associate and recovered one Chinese grenade from his possession.

According to police, Irfan Aziz Bhat, acresident of Hajin, was also in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and killed the terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin. The said terror associate along with his Pakistan-based terrorist was planning to create terror incidents in the Hajin area.