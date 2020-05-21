Darks clouds are revolving above the tinsel town with dreamland Mumbai being one of the most affected cities due to the novel coronavirus. Today, Maharashtra crossed the 40,000-mark after 2,345 new cases and 64 deaths were reported. In Mumbai alone, there are around 21,152 cases. After Kanika Kapoor, many known names came in the trap of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, a case was also confirmed from the household of ace director Boney Kapoor. Releasing the statement for the same on social media, Boney Kapoor confirmed that one of his house help has been tested positive. Now, as per the reports by SpotBoye, two more domestic help from the Kapoor household have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar Mumbai confirmed the same to the online news website. On Tuesday, Jahnvi Kapoor also took her Instagram to confirm that one of his house help has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kapoor family, which includes Boney and his two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor, have quarantined themselves inside their house. They have all been tested for the virus and the results came back negative.

Dhadak fame Janhvi released the statement from his father on social media platform which read, "Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests, and kept in isolation."

"My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," he added.

In the statement, Boney further added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will follow all government guidelines diligently. "We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response," said Mr India producer Boney Kapoor in his online statement.