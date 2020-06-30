Another gas leak tragedy surfaced Visakhapatnam in the wee of hours of Tuesday. Two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday, June 30.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Andhra Pradesh.

'Situation under control, gas has not spread'

Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, said, "The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else."

The benzimidazole gas has not spread anywhere else apart from the leakage site and is not as dangerous as styrene, according to the officials. The four injured have been hospitalised were taken to RK Hospital in Vizag and are currently undergoing treatment.

This comes after a worker died due to Ammonia gas leak in Kurnool two days ago at the SPY Agro Industries in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. On May 7, 12 people were killed in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products, and hundreds fell sick in Visakhapatnam.