Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday spoke to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan regarding the evacuation of two Kashmiri professors stranded in violence-plagued Afghanistan.

The Lieutenant Governor has assured the families of two professors belonging to South Kashmir's Kulgam district that the two teachers are safe, and they will soon return to India.

"Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for the immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bringing back every citizen safely as soon as possible," Sinha posted on his official Twitter handle.

Stranded professors teach economics, management in Afghanistan

Dr. Asif Shah, a 31-year-old professor of Economics at Bakhtar University, and Professor Adil Rasool, professor of Management, are stranded in Afghanistan.

With a Ph.D. from Chennai, Dr. Asif was teaching economics in Bangalore before he was hired by Bakhtar University. He has been working as a professor for three years in Kabul now. He is residing in the hostel on the campus.

Quoting Syed Shabeena Qadri, wife of Dr. Asif, a local newspaper reported that the professor is safe, and his family is constantly in touch with him. "We are worried. We are trying hard so that he could fly back. He has not got any aid so far," media, quoting Dr. Asif's wife, reported.

Adil Rasool, another stranded Kashmiri professor who teaches management, took to Twitter to reassure people back home that he was safe.

A Kashmir-based newspaper reported that Adil Rasool and his wife were stranded in Afghanistan. The couple was in touch with the embassy. Reports said that the embassy has assured Prof Adil that once the situation will be under control, it will start the evacuation process.

"Just Spoke to J&K LG @manojsinha_ Ji, Brought matter of Kashmiri trio stuck in Afghanistan into his notice. He assured that he will personally intervene in it and assured every possible support in facilitating their return," Nasir Khuehami, spokesman of J&K Students Association tweeted, adding, "three Kashmiri from Kulgam district are stuck in Kabul Afghanistan. Just talked to their families back home. They are distressed and requested the Indian government to Evacuate them. The family said they are in touch with those who are stuck, who said they are safe as of now".