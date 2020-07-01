In a shocking development, a CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday morning, July 1.

Area cordoned off, search operation initiated

According to initial reports, two CRPF personnel were injured after the terrorists opened fire at the CRPF patrolling when they were exiting their vehicle. A civilian was also hurt in the attack. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force jawans and a civilian have been reported. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation been initiated," Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police, said.