Continuing the offensive against anti-national elements, security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit in the Kujjar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to police, two terrorists have been killed and their bodies are being retrieved from the encounter site. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained.

"Kulgam encounter update: Two terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists are being retrieved from the site of the encounter. The cordon and search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police stated in an official post.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

"Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK rifles recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists", police said.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulgam after getting information about the presence of some terrorists.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles recovered: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/uiC4cKpDuu — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 4, 2023

Rajouri operation enters third day

Search and cordon operation by security forces in the Broh forest area of Kalakote tehsil in Rajouri district as it entered into the third day on Wednesday.

Reports said the operation against the terrorists, based on timely and accurate intelligence, is still in progress.

OP KUJJAR, #Kulgam



A Joint Operation was launched today by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Int agencies on specific intelligence inputs regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kujjar, Kulgam. The area was cordoned & search conducted, resulting in a fire fight.… pic.twitter.com/w541cNkR98 — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 4, 2023

"The operation is being conducted in difficult terrain. In view of this, it is being executed very deliberately to avoid collateral damage," reports said.

The first direct contact between security forces and terrorists was established on late Monday night in which three Army personnel were injured.

Reports said that three terrorists are believed to the hiding in the Broh forest area. The terrorists are believed to be Pakistanis and are equipped with sophisticated weapons and explosives.

Additional reinforcement of the Army and police have been rushed to Broh forests to strengthen the cordon and ensure that the terrorists don't manage to escape.