The Gurugram Police have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night.

The arrested three culprits were identified as Nitin Manchanda of Arjun Nagar and Inderjeet of Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, the police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested by a crime branch team of Sector-10 from Wings Apartment Sector-9 area in Gurugram after a tip-off.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, " said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, one LED TV and one laptop from their possession.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector-9A police station in Gurugram.