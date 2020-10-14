American television's beloved actor Conchata Ferrell popular for the role of Berta in Two and A Half Men breathed her last on October 12 at 12:30 pm, her manager informed the media.

She was 77. In her 50 years of career as an actress across television and films, Ferrell had earned three Emmy nominations for LA Law in 1992 and two other nominations for Two and a Half Men where she played the role of a sassy housekeeper.

Her vast list of credits included roles in films such as Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, K Pax and Mr Deeds. Ferrell was also an accomplished theatre actress where she won the Drama Desk award for her 1974 film, The Sea Horse.

In a statement to CNN ibn, creator Chuck Lorre said, "We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend."

Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen who shared screen space with her in Two and A Half Men, shared their grief on Twitter.

"She was a beautiful human. Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many," said Jon Cryer.

"An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping, was a tad suspect,your "people"keeping was perfect," Charlie Sheen wrote on Twitter.

New Zealand based actress Melanie Lynskey, who played Rose on the Two and A Half Men, also expressed her grief." Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed."

Popular comedian and actor Adam Sandler shared his grief too.

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

Conchata Ferrell is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and their daughter, Samantha.