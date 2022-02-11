In a shocking incident, two girls were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in a robbery bid in Srinagar-the summer capital city of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday afternoon.

The robber tried to hold the family hostage but he was arrested by the police with the support of locals of Srinagar city.

According to reports, cops arrested a person after he barged into a residential house in the Mominabad area of Batamaloo in Srinagar and attacked two girls with a sharp-edged weapon. Quoting a relative of the victims' family, a local news agency reported that the incident took place around 1.30 pm when male members of the family were out for prayers.

As the male members were out for Friday prayers, the robber, identified as Umer Yousuf Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Firdous Abad Lane area of Batamaloo entered the house in a bid to carry out the robbery, reports said.

Once he failed in his motive due to resistance from the female members of the family, the robber tried to hold them hostage with the help of a knife. He attacked two girls with a knife. The girls received injuries in the nose and arm and were being administered with necessary treatment.

Locals help police in nabbing accused

It was all due to the help of the locals of Srinagar that the accused was arrested from the spot within no time after the shocking incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal appreciated locals for helping police to nab the culprits. "The accused person arrested in swift action by the police after the matter was reported to cops", he said and admitted that it was all due to the help of the locals that the culprit was arrested immediately.

"Cooperation of locals is must to stop crime against women in the society", the SSP said and added that locals of Srinagar played a very important role in nabbing the culprit.

In this regard, FIR No. 19/2022 U/S 393,452,307,354 IPC has been lodged in Police Station Batamaloo and the accused has been formally arrested. His police remand will be sought from the court for further investigation in this case.

Crime against women will not be tolerated at all: SSP

Expressing shock over today's incident, SSP Srinagar made it clear that crime against women will not be tolerated at any cost. "We will try to make sure that those involved in crimes against women must be brought to justice as early as possible", he said and asserted that questioning of the arrested person is going on.

In an obvious reference towards February 1, acid-throwing incident in Srinagar city, the SSP said that Srinagar police will produce a chargesheet against the accused persons for speedy justice to the victim.