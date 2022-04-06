Two terrorists, involved in the gruesome killing of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat, were eliminated by the forces during an encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

One of the killed terrorists belonged to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit and another was an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

They were killed in an encounter with a joint team of police and army at the Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha killed in Tral," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. "Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror-related crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," he added.

Earlier a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Tral area of South Kashmir.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight in which both the terrorists were eliminated.

Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on March 9

A sarpanch of the PDP was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on March 9.

Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat, 40, received two bullets in the chest after terrorists barged into his house and opened fire on him. The sarpanch was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

On March 2, an independent Panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district, in South Kashmir.