A tragic incident occurred during the cremation of a coronavirus patient as two of the deceased's relatives died due to heat and dehydration while performing the last rites on the Bank of River Tawi in Sidhra area, Jammu.

The nephews of the coronavirus patient from Talab Tillo fell unconscious and died before any medical help would reach them, said the Police official.

SDPO Nagrota, Mohan Sharma said, "Four family members of the person from Talab Tillo had come to perform his last rites. It seems they were suffocated due to hot summers." The two deceased and other relatives were reportedly wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while taking body for cremation and other protocols were followed.

The family said the ambulance got stuck because of which the boys, who were wearing the PPE, carried the body for cremation on their shoulders. Due to intense heat and dehydration, three of them fell unconscious. They were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) where one survived and the other two passed away.

Probe ordered, to be submitted in 4 days

A probe has been ordered as the District Magistrate, Sushma Chauhan, was left alarmed at the nature of the incident which occurred during the cremation. A special board of doctors are said to conduct an autopsy of the two relatives to find the cause of death. The DM also ordered that the reports of the tests will be submitted with the final findings.

The 65-year-old, who was tested positive for covid-19 died in hospital last night. The deceased was shifted to the mortuary following proper protocols.