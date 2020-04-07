The coronavirus pandemic has made us learn several things like valuing time, money, basic necessities and enjoyment with loved ones. For many this period will be memorable and they will narrate this episode to younger generations. Taking it a step further; two couples in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh have named their newborns as Corona Kumar and Corona Kumari.

This they said is a way to believe that there is always triumph over hardships and this is how the couples want this period to be remembered.

Ramadevi from Alireddipalle and Sashikala from Tallapalle area, both from Kadapa district of AP, were admitted to Basha Hospital in Vempalli Town with labour pains a few days ago.

On Sunday, Ramadevi delivered a baby boy and Sashikala was blessed with a baby girl. The couples have named their babies after the virus after talking to their doctors.

'Their names would remind everyone of the hardships'

A doctor said, "Their names, would remind everyone of the hardships, the world went through during the corona outbreak. The two will remain as a symbol of victory over hardship."

Such incidents have happened before with babies being named Skylab when America's first space station crashed into the ocean.

The mothers did not face any problems while delivering their babies but the uneasiness created due to the virus scare was there at the back of their minds. However, the relatives of the two couples could not make it to the hospital due to the lockdown.

In a similar incident, a couple from Chhattisgarh had also named their newborn twins Corona and Covid as the entire world fights coronavirus.

On March 27, a woman gave birth to two twins, a boy and a girl, at a government hospital in the state capital Raipur. This was shortly after India entered its complete lockdown phase.

Preeti Verma, the 27-year-old mother of the twins, was quoted as saying, "The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable."

According to the couple, their children will always make them remember the lockdown and the pandemic period, which had ultimately resulted in the successful delivery and two healthy children for the couple.