Two children in Chennai have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are recovering, officials said on Monday.

Doctors stated that both cases are linked to common respiratory symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough.

Tamil Nadu Health Department officials told IANS that proactive measures are being taken to prevent the further spread of the virus. They also said that the affected children are recovering well.

The first case was reported at a private hospital in the Chetpet area, where a child was admitted with respiratory symptoms, including fever, cold, and cough.

Following diagnostic tests, the child was confirmed to be infected with HMPV.

Another child receiving treatment at a private paediatric hospital in Guindy also tested positive for the virus.

Both children exhibited similar symptoms, which initially appeared to be typical seasonal illnesses but were later identified as HMPV after detailed medical evaluations.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus primarily affecting young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. It belongs to the same family as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and causes symptoms ranging from mild cold-like signs to severe respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

Common symptoms of HMPV include fever, cough, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, wheezing, and fatigue.

Severe cases may require hospitalisation, particularly for vulnerable groups like infants and older adults.

State Health Department officials are holding discussions to implement safety measures and preventive actions across Tamil Nadu. Both the HMPV virus and SARS-CoV-2 virus share similarities, as they cause respiratory diseases in people of all ages.

Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness. Both viruses spread through respiratory secretions from coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Currently, there is no vaccine for HMPV, and antiviral treatment is not recommended.

