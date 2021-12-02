Two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today. The new variant has been detected in two males, aged 46 and 66 years old, both in Karnataka.

However, the Ministry has also said that there is 'no reason to panic' but awareness is absolutely essential. Speaking to media at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry further said that "All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed."