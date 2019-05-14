With just five days remaining for the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, known for his controversial remarks and conspicuous by his absence this election season, shot into the limelight again. He justified his 'neech' jibe at Prime Minister Modi in 2017 by describing them as 'prophetic' and attacking him with other strong words such as vacuous and foul-mouthed in an opinion piece penned for Rising Kashmir, an English newspaper.

While this has led to intense debate on news channels, the social media too is abuzz with reactions to Aiyar's attack on PM. However, as is often the case in the cyberworld, it's not just outrage or anger that is on display but also a great sense of humour. Many members of the Twitterati have decided to poke fun at the veteran Congress leader by making jokes and memes about him.

Rajya Sabha member and senior columnist Swapan Dasgupta, who is helping BJP's campaign in West Bengal, put out a sarcastic tweet that also takes a jibe at him. "Welcome back my good friend Mani Shankar Aiyar. Reassured that you weren't there in Balakot. The BJP regretted your absence during the campaign but there is still the final over left," wrote the former editor on his timeline.

But he wasn't alone in combining criticism with a sense of humour. There were plenty of others. Here are some of the funniest tweets that have been seen on the social media platform.