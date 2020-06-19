Twitter has once again taken on US President Donald Trump, this time labelling a video tweeted by him which mocked CNN as manipulated media.

According to Twitter, "this Tweet has been labelled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context". Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic on Thursday: "America is not the problem. Fake news is".

The 60-second video begins with footage of one part of a viral video that shows a black child run from a white child. The fake CNN graphic reads: "Terrified toddler runs from a racist baby".

CNN covered the full version of the viral video in 2019. A new channel spokesperson responded: "CNN did cover this story - but exactly as it happened. Just as CNN has reported your positions on race (and your poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts and invite you to do the same, rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. Be better".

The video was produced by Carpe Donktum, a pro-Trump meme creator who was suspended from Twitter in October last year for violating its policies. This is the third time in recent times that Twitter has flagged Trump's tweets.

Twitter vs Trump

In May, Twitter labelled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California. Twitter later labelled another Trump tweet glorifying violence in which he said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

In a first direct action against US President Donald Trump, Facebook on Friday removed a Trump campaign ad featuring a symbol used by Nazis for political dissenters, saying the ad violated its policies.