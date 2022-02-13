In another bizarre episode, Twitter suspended one of India's leading news agencies, United News of India (UNI). The microblogging site did not give any reason as to why the account was suspended. However, a few hours later, the account was restored. The news has come as shock to many as Twitter is verifying accounts that are just two months old and a reputed Indian news wire is getting suspended without any reason.

After the account was restored, the news agency tweeted, "For reasons unknown to us, our Twitter account was suspended for a few hours. We are back now. Thank you for your patience."

For reasons unknown to us, our Twitter account was suspended for a few hours. We are back now. Thank you for your patience. — United News of India (@uniindianews) February 13, 2022

United News of India

United News of India (UNI) is an Indian news agency that publishes in multiple languages. It began as an English news agency in December 1961. Its commercial operations began on March 21, 1961. UNI became one of the world's multilingual news services with Univarta, a Hindi news service. It launched its Urdu news service in 1992, making it the first news organization to do so. It is currently India's second-largest news agency, providing news in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Kannada. It has news bureaus in all of India's state capitals and significant cities.