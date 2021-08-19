On one hand, social media giants such as Facebook and YouTube are preventing Islamist group Taliban from using their respective platforms, Twitter is of a different opinion. In fact, it has refused to suspend the accounts of Taliban leaders, giving them a platform to propagate its messages.

Responding to a query on whether it will take action against Taliban spokespersons on the platform, it vowed to proactively enforce its rules on the "glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam."

"Twitter's top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter suspends Amrullah Saleh's office, party accounts

Twitter, on the other hand, has suspended accounts of Afghan political leaders, which raises more questions than answers. Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who claimed the title of "legitimate caretaker President" is also a victim of Twitter's suspension. It has now suspended accounts related to Amrullah Saleh's office as well as his Party.

Twitter claimed that the Saleh Party and other related accounts violated the platforms guidelines when the party claimed to be the next and upcoming ruler in Afghanistan. Saleh's account, however, remains active as of this writing, in which he cited the rule of law.

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus," Saleh had said in a tweet.

Taliban's propaganda now has a platform

Twitter's decision hasn't gone well with many, who've criticised the microblogging platform. Drawing parallel to blocking the account of former US President Donald Trump after the Capitol Hill riots, critics pointed out Twitter's ignorance to the fact how Taliban took over Afghanistan.

By allowing Taliban spokespersons on the platform, Twitter is giving an amplified voice to the terror group. There are hundreds and thousands of followers on each of the members' accounts, which haven't been verified by Twitter.

On the contrary, Facebook and YouTube have deemed Taliban a terrorist organization and suspended them from the platforms.

"The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law & we've banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation Policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by/on behalf of the Taliban and ban their praise, support, and representation," Facebook had issued a statement.