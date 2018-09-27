Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United KingdomCharles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been attending a lot of social events and interacting with the Royal fans since marrying Prince Harry in May. 

Earlier this summer, during one of her public appearances, a video of Meghan interacting with a fan had gone viral. Her 'British accent' was clearly heard in the video as she interacted with fans in Cheshire, England. Now, yet another video of the royal is being targeted at.

Recently, a short clip from Queen Elizabeth II's documentary, called Queen of the World, was released in which Meghan got to see her wedding dress by Givenchy after months of marriage with Prince Harry.

In the video, she says, " Oh my goodness, it's amazing, isn't it?" as she beamed with happiness looking at her dress. "The work that they did here is just so beautiful."

"Somewhere in here, there's a piece of, did you see? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside?" she asks. "It was my something blue...it's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," she said.

After watching this video, Twitter users feel that the former Suits actress is losing her American accent because of the change in lifestyle. Whereas a few others disagree with these claims. 

Here's what the internet users had to say about it;