While the arrest and release of the renowned economist Jean Dreze on Thursday has created quite a stir in the nation, there are several sectors of people who have seen him as a foreigner and a Naxal sympathiser.

Jean Dreze was detained by Jharkhand Police along with two others for organising a public forum without prior concern from the authorities as the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed due to the upcoming elections.

Dreze, born in Belgium has been living in India since 1979 was granted citizenship in 2002. He was a member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) under the UPA government and professor at various prestigious institutions.

He has openly slammed the Modi-led NDA government for their developmental schemes including Ayushmann Bharat - Modicare, which Dreze had claimed to be a hoax.

The development economist along with his partner Bela Bhatia has been called as an urban Naxal, which he has strongly refuted. However, the netizens have different views about Dreze's arrest, while some opposed the economist's arrest some said that he is a propagandist who deserves to be arrested.

