One of the hardest-hit countries in Latin America in the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brazil, has found its ray of hope amid the woes. The war veteran was released from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia with military honours on Tuesday, April 15, after recovering from COVID-19.

A tale of perseverance

Second Lieutenant Ernando Piveta, who had served in the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and was treated in the facility's "COVID ward" after testing positive for the virus. During World War II, Piveta served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa.

Born on October 7, 1920, Piveta had received the Medal of Victory from Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro last year for his service to the nation.

The ministry noted Piveta was discharged on the same day as the 75th anniversary of the Taking of Montese, a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war.

Twitter praises the 99-year old survivor

Piveta, wearing an army-green side cap, raised his arms in the air as he left the hospital after eight days as a patient. According to the Army sources, Piveta had served in the army's fourth artillery regiment, soon after Brazil entered the war on the side of the Allies.

Social media is all in cheers, praising and applauding the nonagenarian army veteran for beating the deadly contagious virus. Piveta's tale of survival is assuredly an epitome of perseverance and sheer determination.