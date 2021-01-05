After the news of team India players having breached the bio bubble made headlines, the players have now landed in another soup. As the players Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Shubhman Gill and Rishabh Pant are being investigated, what they ordered at the restaurant has also sent social media into a tizzy. Their alleged food bill with pork and beef dishes has turned social media into a war-zone.

The incident

It all began when a Twitter user shared a video of these five players sitting at a restaurant in Adelaide and enjoying their meal. Sharing a picture of their food bill, the man claimed that he had paid their bill. He also revealed that once the players got to know that he had paid their bill, they asked him to not do that. The fan also said that Pant hugged him but later clarified that it was false and that he had said so just in excitement.

Bio-bubble

The video had sent both Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) into action mode. The players were accused of breaching bio bubble as there was no social distancing that was followed. Neither were the players seen wearing masks. The former revelation of the fan that one of the players hugged him further tensed the situation. The players have now been put under isolation and would be provided separate training platforms. The matter is currently under investigation.

The bill

Amid all this, the food bill has gone viral on social media. One section is not happy with Sharma and co. consuming beef and pork dishes, and the other totally supports it. 'Anti-national', 'disgrace', 'remove them from Indian team', 'sharma ji ka ladka beef khata hai', 'not cool' were some of the comments by the fans. There was another section that supported the players. 'It's their choice', 'just focus on their game not on their plate', 'it's his life' were some of the comments by fans who reacted.

BCCI's stance

"The players were standing outside the restaurant and due to drizzle, they had gotten inside. If this is a way of trying to unsettle the team before the third Test, it's a bad ploy by Cricket Australia. Firstly, they are allowed to train. Secondly, I don't think it will come to that as then there could be adverse implications. No, there has been no breach in bio-security protocols. Everyone associated with the Indian team is well aware of the protocols. We can only term it as a malicious spin by a section of Australian media and this has started after their humiliating defeat," a BCCI official told PTI.