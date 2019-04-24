Twitter, earlier in the year, announced that the company is testing new design features on its micro social blogging site and now it is finally rolling out the update for the desktop version.

The new improvements include emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Immediately noticeable changes are the change in position of the trends list, relevant people suggestion and name (with settings) are now moved from left to the right, while the home, # (trends), bell icon (notification), the envelope icon (message) and hand lens icon (search) are now centred on the top. And there are two Tweet options, one at the bottom right and another on top for easy access. Moments can be accessed on the home page, slightly above, right side to the tweet bar.

For me, it took me by surprise on seeing icons and features with exchanged sides and so did several users on Twitter who were bit confused, while some found refreshing and it was also repulsive for others.

When I first logged in to Twitter this morning, it welcomed with the news that Desktop version has been refurbished and asked to select the font sizes- small, default, medium and large in addition to night mode option at the bottom. Once done, it will take you to the home lined with the latest tweets.

Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

In a related development, Twitter appointed Manish Maheshwari as its new managing director of India region.

Manish is taking over from Balaji Krish, who has been leading the Twitter India team in the interim for the past few months. Balaji Krish (BK) will be returning to the company's global headquarters in San Francisco to resume his role as global head of revenue strategy and operations at Twitter.

Starting on April 29, Manish responsibility includes expansion of Twitter India's presence in the market and strengthening its value proposition in the subcontinent.

Under Manish, several teams in India will work closely to drive conversations and audience engagement on the platform in addition to forging partnerships with brands, agencies and publishers, to connect with the most relevant and influential audiences on Twitter.